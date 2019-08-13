Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) as Stock Value Declined; Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $27.75 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/04/2018 – GM Korea heads into crucial Friday deadline without labor deal; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GENERAL MOTOR FINANCIAL’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM P-3; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY; 19/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Sixers Rumors: Former GM Believes Philly Poised To Attract Giannis Antetokounmpo, Other Superstars, The Ringer; 29/05/2018 – YellowHammer GM Sam Appelbaum Named to AdMonsters Power List; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS CFO ANDREW CARROLL TO TAKE GM NETWORK ROLE; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 79,571 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70M, down from 90,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.27. About 318,464 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c

