Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Holding By $373,334; Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gol Linhas has $22.4000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is 28.30% above currents $15.3 stock price. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of GOL in report on Wednesday, July 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A

The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 931,421 shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 80%; 05/04/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 ASKS, SYSTEM UP 5% TO 10%; 25/04/2018 – GOL announces its 1Q18 earnings release schedule; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA – FOR QUARTER, RPKS INCREASED BY 8.0% FROM 9.2 BLN IN 4Q 2016 TO 9.9 BLN IN 4Q 2017; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2018; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOLL4.SA FY2018 REV VIEW BRL 11.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Upgrades GOL’s Credit Ratings – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

