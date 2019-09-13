Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Holds Stake in Ferro (FOE); Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Position by $5.18 Million

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 78,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 19,281 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 97,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 41,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 464,893 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 423,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 914,719 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Com Ca reported 0.05% stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 5,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Llc invested in 16,230 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs owns 69,093 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Management has 0.33% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Principal Fin Grp invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Metropolitan Life has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Town And Country Bancshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 10,210 shares. Palladium Limited Company invested in 156,156 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Advsrs Ltd Limited Co holds 953 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 0.4% stake. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.31M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4,327 are owned by Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 14.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 59,764 shares to 173,150 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargurus Inc by 22,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. $270,640 worth of stock was bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,830 shares to 40,665 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,311 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 424,312 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 15,535 shares. 300 were accumulated by Tower Rech (Trc). 26,956 are held by Paloma Prns Management. Bessemer has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 658,438 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 3.72M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 367,382 shares. Massachusetts Services Com Ma owns 3.95 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. American Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 452,623 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 16,026 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Keybank National Association Oh owns 131,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 180,900 shares.