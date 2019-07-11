Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as Share Price Declined; Eastern Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Conocophillips (COP)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,353 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 391,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 18.45M shares traded or 254.91% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 7,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,335 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 217,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 2.28M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Move To Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22,185 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,066 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 80,500 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com owns 329,609 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 7,755 shares. Augustine Asset accumulated 35,782 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 483,848 are owned by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. First Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.48% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 32,305 shares. Mairs has 108,954 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,577 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Llc has 20,796 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Com owns 25,894 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Com stated it has 83,930 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Limited Com owns 4,319 shares. British Columbia Investment reported 0.21% stake.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares to 176,280 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 68,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Mgmt Inc has 0.85% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 261,323 shares. Buckingham Management Incorporated stated it has 25,777 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 11,331 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 17.00 million shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 319,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Vanguard Gru owns 13.30M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 53,652 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,145 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 25,415 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.61M shares. Euclidean Mgmt Llc holds 0.99% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 83,244 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $298,408 activity.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond: Get In Early – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “BBBY Stock Eyes Worst Day in Months After Earnings Flop – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond: Fit As A Mallee Bull – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.