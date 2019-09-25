Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Position; Dollar General (DG) Covered By 14 Bulls

Among 16 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Dollar General has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $160’s average target is 0.17% above currents $159.73 stock price. Dollar General had 26 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Monday, June 3 report. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. See Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) latest ratings:

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 6,701 shares as Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS)’s stock rose 14.78%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 193,501 shares with $9.45 million value, down from 200,202 last quarter. Csg Sys Intl Inc now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 7,761 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bernstein Downgrades Dollar General (DG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.32% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Marshall Wace Llp reported 491,927 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 140,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 33,712 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Utah Retirement Sys holds 49,362 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont has 0.31% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Texas-based Sather Finance Gp Incorporated has invested 2.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.15% or 1.39M shares. Td Asset accumulated 1.18M shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 5,387 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 8.64 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 200 shares. 26,731 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $159.73. About 37,583 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $41.06 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 25.68 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Tapestry Inc stake by 23,560 shares to 186,820 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) stake by 64,890 shares and now owns 153,674 shares. Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) was raised too.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CSG to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Fall 2019 Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtn, Minnesota-based fund reported 350,394 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 33,258 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 45,703 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,990 shares stake. Prudential holds 0% or 54,706 shares. 61,300 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 24,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc Inc Inc owns 282,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dean Mgmt owns 12,893 shares. Parkside Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 135,903 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 13,021 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.77M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.