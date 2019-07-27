Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake; Cyberoptics (CYBE) Shorts Down By 2.04%

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 16,160 shares as Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 176,280 shares with $6.49M value, up from 160,120 last quarter. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. now has $3.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 1.15 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had a decrease of 2.04% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 327,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.04% from 334,000 shares previously. With 31,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 4.75%. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 94,092 shares traded or 104.84% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) stake by 610,834 shares to 1.32M valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextgen Healthcare Inc stake by 41,510 shares and now owns 494,098 shares. Enersys (NYSE:ENS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Susquehanna. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 478,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cornerstone has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 588,449 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) owns 8,995 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 147,309 shares. Element Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sib Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 65,451 shares. Sit Assoc invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cibc World invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 47,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 19,800 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,740 activity. The insider Kulkarni Subodh K bought $8,740.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $92.39 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 29.75 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.74% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 105 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 226,000 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd owns 2,823 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 14,600 shares. 605,309 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Apis Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.7% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Blackrock Incorporated has 206,441 shares. 217,444 are held by Mairs And Pwr. 114,720 were reported by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Street invested in 12,828 shares.

