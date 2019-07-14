Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased By $373,334 Its Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Position; CRUZ COBALT COMMON SHARES (BKTPF) Shorts Raised By 1800%

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Electronics For Imaging (EFII) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 14,359 shares as Electronics For Imaging (EFII)’s stock rose 34.50%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 323,376 shares with $8.70 million value, up from 309,017 last quarter. Electronics For Imaging now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 466,080 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 24/04/2018 – Konica Minolta AccurioPress Line-up Gets a Productivity Boost with Newest EFI Fiery Upgrade; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output

CRUZ COBALT CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKTPF) had an increase of 1800% in short interest. BKTPF’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1800% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 14.84% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0294. About 1,000 shares traded. Cruz Cobalt Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKTPF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 5 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cross Research on Wednesday, January 16. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0% stake. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability has 1.31% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 944,340 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 0% or 112,817 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 17,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 121,640 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 644,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company reported 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 59,685 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Blair William & Il reported 76,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation And has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) stake by 17,590 shares to 198,335 valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stake by 10,520 shares and now owns 79,571 shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) was reduced too.

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $2.76 million. The firm explores for cobalt properties. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in eight projects located in North America, including seven projects in Canada and one project in Idaho, the United States.