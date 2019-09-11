Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed By $1.45 Million Its Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Holding; Community Bankers Trust Has 1.93 Sentiment

Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 27 funds increased and started new holdings, while 19 sold and reduced stock positions in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 12.67 million shares, down from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Community Bankers Trust Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Matrix Service Co (MTRX) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 76,110 shares as Matrix Service Co (MTRX)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 634,596 shares with $12.43M value, down from 710,706 last quarter. Matrix Service Co now has $556.18M valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 10,579 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 15/05/2018 – KEYERA AWARDS MATRIX SERVICE TURNKEY EPC CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation for 2.07 million shares. Reliance Trust Co owns 133,368 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 1.73% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $23,999 activity.

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: RCL, MITT, ESS, OFLX, ESXB – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2019 : ABBV, NEE, CL, APD, ERIC, DHI, LEA, HRC, IBKC, NEP, ABCB, ESXB – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding firm for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses in Virginia and Maryland. The company has market cap of $169.16 million. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products.

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.43M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 982 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) has declined 14.41% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

More notable recent Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Matrix Service Company to Present at the DA Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Matrix Service Awarded Onsite Mechanical Services at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings propel Matrix Service up 16% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) stake by 68,807 shares to 154,730 valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 35,740 shares and now owns 283,415 shares. Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 153,300 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has 40,311 shares. First Wilshire Incorporated has invested 2.27% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 80 shares. 904 are held by Glenmede Tru Communications Na. Arrowstreet Lp holds 29,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). 10,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 297,238 shares. D E Shaw Company stated it has 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). 147 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. 396 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.