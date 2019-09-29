Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Upped Tower Intl (TOWR) Holding By $403,902; Coastal Financial (CCB) Shorts Increased By 11.97%

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) had an increase of 11.97% in short interest. CCB’s SI was 53,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.97% from 47,600 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)’s short sellers to cover CCB’s short positions. The SI to Coastal Financial Corporation’s float is 0.72%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 13,258 shares traded. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Tower Intl Inc (TOWR) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 21,258 shares as Tower Intl Inc (TOWR)’s stock rose 31.29%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 338,715 shares with $6.61 million value, up from 317,457 last quarter. Tower Intl Inc now has $641.41 million valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 183,607 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Have Dropped 11%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Coastal Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CCB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Willis Towers Watson to host first airport conference offsetting carbon emissions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s banks face earnings squeeze due to rate reform, trade war uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking services and products to clients and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. The company has market cap of $182.73 million. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold TOWR shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 0.60% more from 17.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Inc invested in 60 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 733 shares. Globeflex Lp accumulated 62,468 shares. 2,673 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 255,377 shares. Teton invested in 0.06% or 30,415 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 214,178 shares. Smith Graham & Com Invest Limited Partnership owns 338,715 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 250,479 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 284,201 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 132,160 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 32,497 shares. State Street accumulated 420,786 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 209,889 shares.