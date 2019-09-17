Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased By $366,600 Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 1,300 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 30,587 shares with $8.63 million value, down from 31,887 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $257.32. About 986,961 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 421,756 shares as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 39.29 million shares with $1.05 billion value, down from 39.71 million last quarter. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $6.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 2.93M shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.40 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) stake by 847,605 shares to 1.82 million valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hope Bancorp Inc stake by 76,425 shares and now owns 517,073 shares. Lumentum Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $6000 highest and $2800 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 4.17% above currents $42.43 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Needham. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, August 27. Leerink Swann upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on Friday, September 13 to “Outperform” rating.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stake by 591,189 shares to 995,082 valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 333,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was raised too.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners has 8,937 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Llc holds 4.2% or 750,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 150,530 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 4.02 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 0.88% or 144,318 shares. 66,993 are owned by Amer Int Grp. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Birchview Capital LP holds 0.16% or 10,000 shares. Opaleye Inc holds 1.63% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. American And Management Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 86,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.