Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stake by $6.72 Million; As Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Declined, Winslow Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 232,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 648,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, up from 416,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $187.51. About 1.12M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 610,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 495,660 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $934,650 activity. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Schmid Gerrard. 21,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $189,581 were bought by Heyden Olaf Robert. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $100,619 was bought by Naher Ulrich. 5,000 shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G, worth $47,224. $201,270 worth of stock was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

