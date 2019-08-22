Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Position in Hms Holdings (HMSY) Has Trimmed by $712,240; As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Valuation Declined, Cam Group Holding A Lifted Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 24,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 345,903 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 370,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 224,815 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY)

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 21,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 26,251 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita for Treatment of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Tre; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: First Approved Therapy for XLH in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 55,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Granite Invest Prtn Limited holds 29,434 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Management Inc invested in 76,250 shares. 48,705 were accumulated by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,339 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 64,120 shares. Comerica National Bank invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Axa holds 68,300 shares. 77 are owned by Parkside Financial Bank & Tru. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 217,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 53,032 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 67,084 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares to 135,920 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 884,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HMS Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HMSY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on HMS Holdings Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HMS to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0.08% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Zacks Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 15,026 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 19,823 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 65,023 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 495,409 shares stake. Assetmark reported 13 shares. Invesco Limited holds 7,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2.52M shares. Moreover, Fosun Int Ltd has 0.2% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 19,301 shares. Pnc has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 70 shares. Opus Point Prns Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,064 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 228,694 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 387,313 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,229 shares to 23,473 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Corp by 5,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,265 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Axovant (AXGT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultragenyx files U.S. application for UX007 for LC-FAOD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harrow Health Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing spacecraft astronauts see new frontier for commercial space – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.