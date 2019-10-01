Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by $1.28 Million; As Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock Price Declined, Rr Advisors Increased by $7.72 Million Its Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 80,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 238,326 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 158,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 345,087 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.7% of Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 GAAP SHR $1.05; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SHARES UP 4.4 PCT PREMARKET AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $26 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Sales Rose 19% to $709.2M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 07/03/2018 – Loyalty Cards, Mobile Contribute to Abercrombie’s Bottom Line; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 144,317 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $851.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 45,000 shares to 453,000 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 216,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 32,304 shares. 55,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 135,568 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7.65 million shares. Samson Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.53% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 168,213 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 75,272 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.33 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd accumulated 120,172 shares. Bollard Grp Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,748 shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 1.00M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5,460 shares to 87,241 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,587 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Nuveen Asset Llc reported 622,675 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Landscape Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 83,219 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 371 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 10.02 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc stated it has 702,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 22,816 shares. Contrarian Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 18,842 shares. Bartlett & Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,113 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adirondack holds 3 shares. Pnc Financial Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Brinker Inc reported 0.01% stake.