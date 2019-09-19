Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in United States Stl New (X); As Argan (AGX) Stock Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Upped by $471,760 Its Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 116,259 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 56,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 290,150 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 233,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 11.25M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Richard Fruehauf to Become Vice Pres of Strategic Planning; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – US STEEL SEES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 WORKERS THIS MONTH

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 14,120 shares to 187,836 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 18,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,290 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

