Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Holds Holding in Synaptics (SYNA); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted Its Stake by $306,332

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.19 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 35,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 283,415 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, up from 247,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synaptics Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 7.00% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 789,276 shares traded or 17.22% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,246 are owned by Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 1.39 million shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Napier Park (Us) Lp invested 14.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Grp Incorporated holds 450 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 16.66M shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.08% or 3,680 shares. 8,317 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Reilly Fin Advsr Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,061 shares. Corvex Mngmt Lp accumulated 26,500 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 621 shares. Cap Ok reported 5,499 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 265 shares. Asset invested in 70,959 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP invested in 7,097 shares.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synaptics reports mixed Q3, downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synaptics Disrupts Automotive Industry with Innovative TDDI Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Synaptics Is A Potential Rebound Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,000 are held by Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Com. Smith Graham Inv Advsr Lp invested 1.24% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 13,171 are owned by Eqis Management. Sei Invs holds 89 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 14,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 9,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 13,155 shares. 40,750 are owned by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Axa reported 139,100 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.02% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). West Coast holds 0.75% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 79,722 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,000 shares. Ci owns 105,536 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 897,502 shares.