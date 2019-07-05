Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Its Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stake by $2.15 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $322,020

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 122,395 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,630 shares to 63,220 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,390 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 77,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 329,470 are held by Legal And General Public Ltd. Ls Investment Lc owns 3,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Llc accumulated 354,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 110,456 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Com invested in 119 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 649,245 shares. Sei Invs reported 226,672 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.20M shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has 0.47% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 1.35M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.32 million shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 75,296 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc holds 37,977 shares. Bessemer reported 87,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.