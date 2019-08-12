Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in The Greenbrier Companies (GBX); Arrow Financial Has Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake as Market Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 38,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 184,644 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 145,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 303,630 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 7.91 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAP FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) – SHIRE; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Blair William And Il reported 88,239 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2.02 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Ltd invested in 671,650 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,450 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.35 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has 0.24% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 147,142 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Korea Invest stated it has 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 10.91 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% or 68,154 shares in its portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 610,834 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,353 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc owns 100 shares. Olstein Management LP has 0.98% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 185,000 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 59,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 353 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 905,549 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 150 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,350 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.05% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 113,300 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP reported 88,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,693 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 22,559 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Advisory Limited Liability reported 450 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 925 shares.