Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) by $1.45 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Increased Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Stake by $16.38 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp analyzed 76,110 shares as the company's stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 634,596 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 710,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Matrix Service Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $520.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 376,829 shares traded or 241.87% up from the average. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500.

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,063 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 904 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 110,803 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,484 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). 4,130 are owned by Sei Invs Com. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 62,981 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) or 13,820 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 560,557 shares. 2.10M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 33,400 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22,415 shares to 350,975 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 29,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.53 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 609 shares. M&T Bankshares owns 12,043 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,116 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 312,378 shares. Calamos Advsr reported 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation, a California-based fund reported 2,279 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 202,896 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,685 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Optimum Invest Advisors owns 2,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 10,334 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 273,169 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.14% or 818,067 shares. Daiwa Secs Incorporated owns 6,897 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Llp owns 3.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 545,959 shares.

