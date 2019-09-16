Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Cut Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake by $343,980; American Tower (Re (AMT) Market Value Rose While Nbw Capital Cut Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 19,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 430,060 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, down from 449,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 2.66M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS 90-DAY DELAY IN STARTING NEW HAVANA ROUTES; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE ENTERS ASR PACT WITH CITIBANK; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ADDS 97 ENGINES, SPARES TO 2012 REVISED ORDER FOR 86

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (Re (AMT) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 29,713 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, down from 40,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation (Re for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.67. About 594,372 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl Corp owns 1.51% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 201,619 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,987 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 3,882 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank has 1,116 shares. Cumberland Limited holds 9,021 shares. 1,975 were accumulated by Lederer & Counsel Ca. Howard Hughes Medical Institute accumulated 30,000 shares. 1.45M are held by Prudential Fincl. Tompkins Fin Corp invested in 0.02% or 380 shares. Harvest Capital Management reported 3,245 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 1.57% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cornerstone reported 1,592 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 425 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Wins Dismissal of Plaintiffs Class Action and Derivative Action Cases – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $185.79 million for 6.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 847,605 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 47,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,701 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JetBlue Adds More Bites from the Big Apple to the T5 Menu in First Major Restaurant Update at its Home Terminal at JFK Airport – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New Yorkers find JetBlue logo on landmark Pepsi-Cola sign hard to swallow – New York Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Top-Ranked Stocks Under $20 to Buy Heading into September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.