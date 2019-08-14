Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Boosted The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Holding; Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Shorts Raised By 14.21%

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) had an increase of 14.21% in short interest. ATEC’s SI was 1.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.21% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 328,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s short sellers to cover ATEC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 809,233 shares traded or 72.50% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 16/03/2018 – L-5 HEALTHCARE’S ALPHATEC HOLDINGS STAKE INCLUDES CONV PFD SHRS; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – IN CONSIDERATION FOR SAFEOP, ALPHATEC WILL PAY $15 MLN IN UP-FRONT CASH; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointmen; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $26.3 MLN VS $27.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 17,860 shares as The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 258,424 shares with $4.69M value, up from 240,564 last quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company now has $2.70 billion valuation. It closed at $11.92 lastly. It is up 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 10% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Earnings: GT Stock Skids on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) stake by 610,834 shares to 1.32 million valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,420 shares and now owns 31,887 shares. Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). M&T Retail Bank accumulated 17,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House has 3,000 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 86,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 22,232 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 20 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 230,850 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.03% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 260,128 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 15,282 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 16,184 shares.

More notable recent Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alphatec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $369.17 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.