Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Raised Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Xilinx has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $123.14’s average target is 34.07% above currents $91.85 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Monday, August 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13000 target. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. See Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $145.0000 130.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $130.0000 105.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 51,280 shares as Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM)’s stock rose 17.56%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 693,858 shares with $11.01M value, up from 642,578 last quarter. Select Med Hldgs Corp now has $2.20B valuation. It closed at $16.24 lastly. It is down 16.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.20 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 25.03 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 293,989 were reported by Prudential Fin Inc. Financial Bank Of America De holds 2.78 million shares. Mai Capital Management has invested 0.61% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Manchester Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fayerweather Charles holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 11,065 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 43,212 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 91,005 shares. Bridgewater Assoc L P has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Principal Group Inc invested in 380,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer & invested in 40,134 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 5,050 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 1,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 33,679 shares. Bailard reported 6,714 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 23.15% above currents $16.24 stock price. Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities.