Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $448,200; General Mills (GIS) Stake Has Increased by White Pine Capital Llc

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

