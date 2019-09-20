Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holder Sio Capital Management Cut Position by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Farallon Capital Management Lowered Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Value Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 34,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 76,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 67,982 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 422,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.14 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $176.78. About 2.98 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew $3 Bln Spinal Deal Is A Backbreaker – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Smith & Nephew meniscal knee repair technology delivers 0% re-operation rate and 100% meniscal healing at six months shows first ever study of horizontal cleavage tears – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew 1H earnings up 13%; non-GAAP EPS up 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew’s Novostitch shows effectiveness in meniscal tear study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on August 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

