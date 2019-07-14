Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn (SNN) Market Valuation Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Decreased Its Position by $541,000; Dunkin Brands Gr (DNKN) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Position by $2.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Gr (DNKN) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 28,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.51 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 585,433 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn (SNN) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 13,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 92,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 303,472 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 2,690 shares to 31,105 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero (NYSE:VLO) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Inds (NYSE:AWI).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 1,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bessemer Gp reported 2,160 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.05% or 59,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,537 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Com owns 684 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 6,664 shares or 0% of the stock. 34,566 were reported by Benin Mngmt. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Meeder Asset holds 856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifescience (NYSE:EW) by 2,017 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 464,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.