Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $448,200 as Stock Price Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Upped Its Position by $333,000 as Share Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 19,346 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.24M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur Co owns 1.28 million shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.52% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 92,299 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company has invested 1.84% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Guggenheim Ltd Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp invested in 0.18% or 21,448 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,376 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Lc has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus owns 316,099 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 353,750 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma has 0.5% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barclays Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.79M shares. Valley Advisers owns 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,985 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 159,487 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eidelman Virant holds 89,660 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,612 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,190 shares in its portfolio. 5,839 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bankshares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 3,200 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3.56M shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gamco Inc Et Al owns 0.24% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 345,588 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 31,162 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,342 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.