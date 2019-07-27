Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake by $404,814; Yy (YY) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $2.10 Million

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 27,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 100,317 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree has invested 0.72% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,722 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 600 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 1.06% or 43,250 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com has 3,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.75% or 71,200 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs reported 800 shares stake. Finemark Bankshares And Trust has 38,227 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 0.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 2,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.17% or 45,916 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 794,753 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.13 million shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,774 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.