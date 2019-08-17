Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position; Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Varonis Systems has $9000 highest and $70 lowest target. $80’s average target is 15.89% above currents $69.03 stock price. Varonis Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 15. See Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) latest ratings:

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) stake by 95.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 7,692 shares with $680,000 value, down from 186,014 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc Com now has $132.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Varonis Systems Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 50 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 6,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank has 53,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 13,200 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. 67,176 are owned by Great Lakes Advsrs Lc. 3,612 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Stifel Fincl stated it has 3,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 13,855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Lc accumulated 5,456 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.39 million shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Investment Management reported 84,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 269,108 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Earnings: PM Stock Surges on Outlook, Q2 Results – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.8% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Mgmt owns 7,004 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.48% or 95,757 shares. Sol Capital Co holds 0.14% or 5,594 shares. Private Wealth Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Natl Tru accumulated 25,841 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Amg National Trust Bankshares has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 15,672 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability accumulated 1,551 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Westover Cap Limited Liability reported 4,747 shares stake. Essex Management Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 402 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,915 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.