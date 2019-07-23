Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Stake in Altria Group (MO) Lowered by $404,814 as Market Valuation Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 27,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 4.74 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,663 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 27,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $351.99. About 492,858 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.54 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65,000 shares to 665,000 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 358,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,355 shares to 366,529 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,608 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

