Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holds Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Swedbank Position in Intel (INTC) Boosted by $37.61 Million as Market Value Declined

Swedbank increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 709,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 3.65M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.26 million, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 144,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, up from 139,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,832 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 15,915 are owned by Central Savings Bank Co. 246,070 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 134,363 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 1,124 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bell Savings Bank holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 58,421 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited owns 10,100 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Company holds 6.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 600,626 shares. Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) stated it has 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP owns 33,010 shares. 303,702 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate. Mcdaniel Terry holds 4.95% or 537,962 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 6.31M shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 4.67% or 118,127 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 55,604 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $184.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 681,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,914 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,576 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).