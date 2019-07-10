Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Continues to Hold Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Sterling Investment Management Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $636,402 as Shares Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.12. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,058 shares to 8,866 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,767 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 856 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,497 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 576,072 shares. Birmingham Cap Co Al stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investment Counsel Inc invested in 6,745 shares. 1,213 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% or 57,053 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 140,267 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Harris Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bailard has 21,057 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gfs Advsr Lc has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 1.28 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Commonwealth State Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 347,853 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares to 532,366 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,052 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.