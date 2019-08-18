Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $508,400; Shares Declined; As Stag Indl (STAG) Stock Value Rose, Forward Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 366,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62M, up from 360,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 689,546 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares to 48,052 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 178,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,692 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

