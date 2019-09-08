Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $738,387; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $7.50 Million; Valuation Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 442,993 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 211,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Df Dent And has invested 2.38% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 39,301 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Citigroup invested in 12,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Sei Invs holds 14,638 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 48,478 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 3.32M shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 120,211 shares in its portfolio. 81,048 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 60,900 shares. 696 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company holds 0% or 70,869 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Strategies owns 7,056 shares. Oregon-based Vision Cap Inc has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kepos LP holds 23,500 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 3% or 157,646 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citizens Northern holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,225 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Prtn Lp owns 13,822 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co owns 239,875 shares. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 24,110 shares. 3.64 million were reported by Natixis. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 3.25% or 1.14 million shares. 2,832 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Inc. Altimeter Cap Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Bloom Tree Ltd Liability has invested 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.