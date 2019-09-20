Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Position in Altria Group (MO) as Market Valuation Declined; Seneca Foods New (SENEA) Holding Held by Shufro Rose & Co Llc

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 20,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 13.85M shares traded or 35.13% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (SENEA) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 40,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Seneca Foods Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 14,747 shares traded. Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) has risen 16.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SENEA News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Seneca Valley School District’s (PA) General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; Affirms Outstanding Go Rating Of Aa2; Assigns Positive Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEB); 05/03/2018 Seneca celebrates alumni involved in 2018 Oscar winners Coco and Shape of Water; 23/05/2018 – ROVER PIPELINE: NOTICE OF FORCE MAJEURE – SENECA LATERAL; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEA); 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 02/05/2018 – Seneca Announces Focus on Permanency Has Resulted in No Child Returned to Foster Care; Announces First Forever Families Gala to; 24/04/2018 – NY Lottery: Take Five Top-Prize Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, TARRYTOWN, WEST SENECA

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 by 4,673 shares to 169,853 shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 25,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Tru invested in 6,341 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 72,246 shares. Horrell Mgmt invested in 169 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 1.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 76,655 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 134,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,935 shares. Tctc Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 384,661 shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 0.14% stake. Intll Gru Inc stated it has 6.42M shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc accumulated 53,201 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wallace Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 4,390 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 23,011 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 97,482 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,150 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 12,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,858 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SENEA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 1.20% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA). Invesco reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,267 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 61,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 7,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA). Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 0% or 15,532 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 22,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA). 320 are owned by First Manhattan Communication. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,433 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 40,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) for 11,272 shares. Brandes Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 34,938 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,200 activity. $13,050 worth of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) was bought by Woodward Keith Alan.