Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Its Coca (KO) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Security National Trust Co Boosted Its International Business Ma (IBM) Holding by $322,326

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 461,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,587 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 521,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50M shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Ma (IBM) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 15,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Lc reported 5,100 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.08% or 30,380 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 9,351 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 110,908 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 11,303 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.36% or 64,935 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 63,414 shares. Hightower Service Lta invested 2.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Federated Pa invested 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Com accumulated 12,460 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.41M shares. Harvest Cap holds 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 4,341 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,774 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

