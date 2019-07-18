Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stake by $15.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Saybrook Capital Has Upped Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $495,010 as Stock Price Rose

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 3.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.89B market cap company. The stock increased 9.35% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.63. About 8.76 million shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,113 are owned by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co reported 15,139 shares stake. Cognios Cap holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,875 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kempner Capital Mgmt reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 652,765 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,000 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stifel Finance stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 278,930 shares or 2.12% of the stock. F&V Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 156,791 shares for 5.29% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.02% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,118 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,750 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.