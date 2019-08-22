Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Upped by $11.44 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) as Stock Value Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 1.51M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 173.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 93,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 34,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.25. About 1.36M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.61M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

