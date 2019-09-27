Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Redwood Trust (RWT) Shorts Up By 5.84%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas acquired 6,305 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 246,823 shares with $30.72M value, up from 240,518 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $226.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 2.56 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) had an increase of 5.84% in short interest. RWT’s SI was 5.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.84% from 5.44M shares previously. With 546,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT)’s short sellers to cover RWT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 220,420 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 23.41% above currents $119.32 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Botty Investors Lc holds 5,815 shares. 20,912 were accumulated by King Wealth. Goelzer Inv Mgmt reported 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Orrstown Finance Services Incorporated has 7,679 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 40,067 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 712,012 shares. White Pine has invested 2.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hamlin Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 677,552 shares. Bridgewater LP invested in 21,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Inv House Llc stated it has 2,000 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.11% or 26,327 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Com accumulated 108,826 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Hartline Invest owns 12,775 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,282 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Redwood Trust, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.87M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 117,595 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 732,218 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 75,741 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 33,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0.03% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 75,793 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 4,535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, Da Davidson Co has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 391,470 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ameritas accumulated 0.01% or 7,879 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 56,496 shares.