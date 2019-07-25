Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.53 Million; Quaker Capital Investments Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Decreased by $7.81 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 2.68M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 7.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank reported 1.58M shares. Associated Banc has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Limited Liability Corporation has 1,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest holds 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 34,128 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ballentine Prns Limited has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dakota Wealth has 41,112 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.25 million shares. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,267 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Nomura Holdg has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 944,126 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc. Founders Securities Lc reported 22,988 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 218,576 shares stake. Garrison Asset Limited Liability reported 12,450 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,824 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,355 shares to 366,529 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

