Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $1.71 Million as Shares Rose; Prudential Plc Has Lifted Its Ford Motor Co (F) Holding

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 12,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 170,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.87 million, up from 158,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 51,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 27.55 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 06/03/2018 – Lightning Systems Rolls Out New All-Electric Ford Transit on Schedule at The Work Truck Show, Announces Fuel Cell Version; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 21/03/2018 – Global Times: Ford in drive to rebuild ties with China; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 14/03/2018 – Ford’s F-150 truck franchise alone is worth more than the whole company: Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 258,249 shares to 42,149 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imag (NASDAQ:EFII) by 100,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,100 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 827,364 shares. White Pine stated it has 0.37% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 15,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.03M shares. 11,500 were reported by Hourglass Limited Liability Corp. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 142,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.19% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 1.27 million are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Mcmillion Management has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 257,260 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 52,124 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd Co.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, July 29.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,864 shares to 200,674 shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,637 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).