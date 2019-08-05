Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Increased By $398,412 Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Minerva Advisors Has Lowered By $353,372 Its Bb&T (BBT) Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas acquired 2,108 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 192,279 shares with $36.52 million value, up from 190,171 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $874.55B valuation. The stock decreased 5.15% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193.52. About 41.77M shares traded or 54.47% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 47.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 8,488 shares with $395,000 value, down from 16,170 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.57B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 3.17 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $785.77 million for 11.63 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Shares for $198,546 were bought by Graney Patrick C III.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Hold” rating and $55 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 490,840 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 104,337 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability accumulated 33,092 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 0.64% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 188,323 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Ny stated it has 7,275 shares. 7,955 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 239,647 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 21,186 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.63% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Earnest Limited Liability owns 423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stake by 13,448 shares to 645,078 valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 28,800 shares and now owns 532,366 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wheatland Advsr Incorporated holds 1,845 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 2,050 are owned by Global Endowment Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.54 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 994,415 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 2.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,133 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 789,567 were accumulated by Cap Guardian Trust. Monroe Fincl Bank Mi has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based West Coast Limited Com has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 6.8% or 327,103 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Company holds 1.05% or 131,940 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv reported 14,448 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 18,219 shares.

