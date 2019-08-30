Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Increased At&T (T) Holding by $753,579; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Trimmed by $475,200 as Shares Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 654,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, up from 630,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 10.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 2.45M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,595 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Inc holds 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4,708 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 0.5% or 75,841 shares. Ifrah Svcs, a Arkansas-based fund reported 11,336 shares. Carroll Incorporated invested in 71,098 shares. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 3.46 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westport Asset reported 37,663 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greatmark Invest Prtn holds 0.12% or 12,180 shares in its portfolio. 97,830 were accumulated by Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 21,538 shares. Coastline Tru Com accumulated 0.52% or 111,575 shares. Lipe Dalton, New York-based fund reported 87,239 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: AT&T Gets a Double Win; Ulta Looks Ugly – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries Looks To Go Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.