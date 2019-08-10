Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Trimmed By $482,040 Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 243,184 shares with $25.30 million value, down from 247,819 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $297.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 180.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 35,692 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 55,490 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 19,798 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $5.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.36 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 64,060 shares to 216,608 valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 stake by 2,021 shares and now owns 165,180 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group LP invested in 0.88% or 261,417 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca invested in 15,463 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Aull Monroe Invest holds 45,956 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.85% or 4.12 million shares in its portfolio. 201,481 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. B Riley Wealth Management owns 17,860 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hm Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,478 shares. 24,897 were reported by Element Capital Management Llc. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 2.84M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsr Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney stated it has 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utah Retirement owns 470,666 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,378 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment reported 0.23% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 10,872 shares. Principal Inc owns 105,068 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc holds 38,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 662,633 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co reported 250,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.43% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Convergence Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,330 shares. American Int owns 2,024 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 4,002 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,850 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co accumulated 532,804 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Among 4 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the shares of HLF in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. PI Financial upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12.7500 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, February 20.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) stake by 50,235 shares to 33,833 valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 20,135 shares and now owns 41,093 shares. Mogu Inc was reduced too.