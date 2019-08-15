Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common (JWA) Shorts Down By 0.89%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas acquired 6,355 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 366,529 shares with $29.62M value, up from 360,174 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $285.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 4.26 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common (NYSE:JWA) had a decrease of 0.89% in short interest. JWA’s SI was 2.23M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.89% from 2.25M shares previously. With 320,100 avg volume, 7 days are for John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common (NYSE:JWA)’s short sellers to cover JWA’s short positions. The SI to John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common’s float is 5%. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 27,870 shares traded or 4084.68% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VIVA and Wiley Drive Open Access with Progressive New Agreement – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wiley Signs Agreement to Purchase the Assets of Knewton – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wiley Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Schedule – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice, and education worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals; and books, reference works, databases, clinical decision support tools, laboratory manuals, and workflow tools in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science and humanities, and life sciences. It currently has negative earnings. It serves academic, corporate, government, and public libraries; researchers; scientists; clinicians; engineers and technologists; scholarly and professional societies; and students and professors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 98,903 shares or 0.10% less from 99,005 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA). Css Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 12,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 20,373 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA). Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 20,000 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0% in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 17,242 shares to 316,576 valued at $26.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 7,102 shares and now owns 20,595 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.93% above currents $67.42 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Rwwm has invested 4.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,055 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Green Square Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,281 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.33% stake. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,735 shares. Icon Advisers owns 273,500 shares. 82,407 were reported by Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 11,061 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% or 19,855 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has 7,312 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 10,727 shares. Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 38,680 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South State has 1.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).