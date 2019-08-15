Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) Position By $6.10 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 115,172 shares as Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.22M shares with $64.73M value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc. now has $61.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 205,538 shares with $24.24 million value, down from 211,849 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 10.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 390,000 were reported by Cincinnati. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,763 shares. Naples Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 5,384 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc reported 153,327 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 1.28 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 1.11 million are held by Valinor Mngmt L P. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 80,664 shares. 5,490 are owned by Eagle Ridge Investment. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moors & Cabot stated it has 196,554 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.02M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.12% or 95,315 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 215,676 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 9.88% above currents $50.6 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Relx Plc Adr stake by 57,617 shares to 1.14 million valued at $24.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Connections Inc. stake by 3,617 shares and now owns 7,246 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.72% above currents $133.25 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased At&T Corp (NYSE:T) stake by 24,309 shares to 654,650 valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 155,723 shares and now owns 158,586 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 was raised too.