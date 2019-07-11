Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $1.53 Million; Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Has 0.85 Sentiment

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 532,366 shares with $28.74M value, down from 561,166 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $246.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 4.60M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 13 sold and trimmed positions in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.46 million shares, down from 3.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,622 shares to 104,555 valued at $20.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) stake by 58,517 shares and now owns 269,337 shares. Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust for 38,095 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 919,855 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.34% invested in the company for 30,244 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 222,564 shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 22,480 shares traded. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) has risen 6.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.11% the S&P500.