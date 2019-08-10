Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Boosted American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holding; Intact Investment Management Boosted Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $2.72 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 43,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.42 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14M, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 292,500 shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 204 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cadence Cap Management Llc owns 6,409 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,208 shares. Mathes Inc holds 0.2% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Private Tru Company Na holds 6,271 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 25.12M are held by State Street. Ifrah Financial stated it has 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Philadelphia Com has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

