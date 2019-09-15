Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holding by $1.02 Million; Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Matador Res Co (MTDR) Position by $2.04 Million; Stock Value Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 228,173 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.08 million, up from 216,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 107,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 956,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 2.25 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was made by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was made by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. $88,800 worth of stock was bought by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. The insider Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400. $49,961 worth of stock was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.61 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Inc reported 448,984 shares stake. Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 1,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 2,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 114,424 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 164,345 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading LP has 6,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 262,264 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Bancorporation has 35,945 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14,240 shares. Gradient Invs owns 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5,241 shares. Pier Lc has 380,473 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Tygh Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 137,156 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,762 shares to 29,760 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 25,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 10,183 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carret Asset Management Ltd holds 1.03% or 73,529 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc holds 13,386 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 43,860 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 6,257 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc has 18,218 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 67,930 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1,626 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 92,600 shares. 4,049 are held by Verus Financial Prtnrs. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.12% or 567,664 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,270 shares to 186,074 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,361 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).