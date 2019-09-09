Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $1.53 Million as Shares Declined; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Price Declined While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Cut by $11.14 Million Its Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 11.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.70% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 1.14M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 25,200 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 697,249 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 72 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 115,487 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 1,652 shares. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 193,300 shares. 238,288 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. 70,384 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 4,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Strs Ohio accumulated 1,440 shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 0.06% or 74,933 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 1,199 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $25.69 million for 43.11 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt reported 531,629 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 8,048 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,339 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 47,675 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 4.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.41 million are held by Janney Montgomery Scott. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 3.48 million shares. Snow Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 929,234 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.14% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 844,644 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Barnett & has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 991 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 104,606 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.58% or 20,543 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,355 shares to 366,529 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.