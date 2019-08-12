Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lowered Boeing Co. (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Castine Capital Management Holding in Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Has Upped by $627,620 as Valuation Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 392 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 53,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.22. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $35,617 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider CARTER KEVIN T bought $34,576.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 by 2,021 shares to 165,180 shares, valued at $29.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC).