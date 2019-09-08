Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased by $1.53 Million; As Imax (IMAX) Market Value Declined, Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.83 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 352,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 799,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 227,050 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.22M for 39.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX: This Dark Horse Stock May Be The Best Entertainment Play Over The Next Several Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IMAX Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IMAX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64,060 shares to 216,608 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank & Com Of Newtown stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,215 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 32,485 shares. Edgewood Management Limited reported 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Management Inc owns 25,384 shares. Brandes LP reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Clean Yield Gru has 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,808 shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 40,926 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 15,030 are held by Kistler. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.87% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loews holds 335,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).